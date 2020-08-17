Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,533 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Marriott International by 15.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $96.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.89. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

