Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

MESO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $13.00 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Mesoblast stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. Mesoblast has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 3.51.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 197.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

