Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Mesa Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.93.

MESA opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $126.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.29.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was down 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 1,409.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,537,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 2,369,317 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 81.6% during the first quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 2,354,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,734,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 188,356 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,713,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 409,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

