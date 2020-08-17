Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDP. TheStreet lowered shares of Meredith from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.33.

Get Meredith alerts:

Shares of MDP stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. Meredith has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.33). Meredith had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 32.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Meredith in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meredith by 33.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 56,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.