Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). Menlo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Menlo Therapeutics.

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07.

MNLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,702,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 302.1% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 30,205 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 399.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 455,533 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNLO opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.12. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.