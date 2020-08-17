Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $2,787,934.36 in Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 21,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.21, for a total value of $2,787,934.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,443,156.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MEDP stock opened at $126.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 162.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

