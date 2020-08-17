Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sintx Technologies from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th.

SINT stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.65. Sintx Technologies has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

