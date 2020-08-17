MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $371.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.20. MannKind has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,854.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 36,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,948 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 64.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 183.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 184.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 46,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

