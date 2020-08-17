LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded at Vertical Research

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.

LYB opened at $69.01 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

