LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded at Vertical Research

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports.
LYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.
LYB opened at $69.01 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
