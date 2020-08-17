Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Price Target Cut to $0.60 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from $0.70 to $0.60 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lucara Diamond stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Lucara Diamond has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

