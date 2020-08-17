Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Price Target Cut to $0.60 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from $0.70 to $0.60 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Lucara Diamond stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Lucara Diamond has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile
Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.