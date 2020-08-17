LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LONZA GRP AG/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

