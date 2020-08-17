Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LIVX. JMP Securities increased their target price on Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.59.

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.24. Livexlive Media has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 89.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Livexlive Media will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 10,000 shares of Livexlive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,384,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,429.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Livexlive Media during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Livexlive Media by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

