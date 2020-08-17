Lition (LIT) Market Cap Tops $5.74 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Lition token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001341 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, ProBit Exchange, Bibox and Bilaxy. During the last week, Lition has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $439,856.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,042.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.29 or 0.03573099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.11 or 0.02616635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00538040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00760626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00062098 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00702384 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00015909 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Dcoin, ProBit Exchange, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

