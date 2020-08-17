Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lionsgate’s first-quarter results were negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. The top line declined on a year-over-year basis due to theatre closings partially offset by increased home-entertainment and library revenues driven by strong demand for content and revenues from licensing of Mad Men. Further, Starz experienced a spurt in viewership of its content across all platforms as well as an increase in subscriber base as media consumption surged amid the coronavirus outbreak. Streaming-services revenues soared year over year Despite a healthy portfolio of new releases, the lack of visibility poses a challenge to the company’s film and television production business. Moreover, economic downturn due to coronavirus outbreak doesn’t bode well for Lionsgate. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on LGF.A. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.64.

LGF.A stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. Lions Gate Entertainment has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.24 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

