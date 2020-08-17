Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,016,950 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $68,172,910.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,841,130 shares of company stock valued at $172,052,755 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sandell Asset Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

