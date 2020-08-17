Legend Biotech’s (PCVX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $50.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.92. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $51.40.

In other Legend Biotech news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,488,000.00.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

