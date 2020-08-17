LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LEG Immobilien AG is an integrated property company. It manages and develops residential properties primarily in Germany. The company rents apartments; and provides household and care services. LEG Immobilien AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

LEGIF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.00.

LEGIF stock opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.69. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $147.45.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

