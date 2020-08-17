Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $213.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $63.80.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 112.30%. Equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 138,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,206,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 167,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares during the period.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

