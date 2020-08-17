Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Lanxess (ETR:LXS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LXS. HSBC set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €54.13 ($63.68).

Get Lanxess alerts:

LXS traded up €0.57 ($0.67) during trading on Monday, reaching €48.07 ($56.55). 311,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12-month high of €64.58 ($75.98). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.29. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.75.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.