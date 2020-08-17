La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Acquires $1,605,726.84 in Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 431,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,605,726.84.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $3.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $99.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.43.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,374,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

