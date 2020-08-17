La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Acquires $1,605,726.84 in Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 431,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,605,726.84.
Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $3.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $99.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.43.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,374,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.
Further Reading: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.