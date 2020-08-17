Kusama Price Tops $12.99 (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $109.99 million and $8.69 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama token can now be bought for approximately $12.99 or 0.00109083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00161046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.93 or 0.01872719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00194673 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00134276 BTC.

Kusama Token Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

