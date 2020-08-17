Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC opened at $35.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

