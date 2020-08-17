Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair raised shares of Kforce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Kforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.83.

Kforce stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. Kforce has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kforce will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $283,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,350 shares of company stock worth $1,722,668. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 95.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kforce by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Kforce by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kforce by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

