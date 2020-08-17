Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $102.41 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

