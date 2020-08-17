KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

KZMYY opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

