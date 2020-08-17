JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,050,836,000 after buying an additional 666,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,844,306,000 after acquiring an additional 175,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,233,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,777,000 after acquiring an additional 409,477 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $102.41 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average is $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.