JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Reduced by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,696,000 after buying an additional 2,566,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,974.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,125,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 2,104,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $102.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

