JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Cut by Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.0% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $102.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

