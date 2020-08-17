JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,211 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.0% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $102.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

