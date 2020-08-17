JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target to $152.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $138.88 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $144.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $1,230,282.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,708.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $3,292,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,174,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,235 shares of company stock valued at $9,403,864 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.