JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $168.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

FIS has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $143.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,798.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.83.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.