Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,288 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.45% of Planet Fitness worth $23,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $1,304,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 106,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 671.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 60,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,949,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT opened at $55.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 131.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.70. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

