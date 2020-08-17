Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 547,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,478,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Chewy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 805.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 50.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 642.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $53.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. Chewy Inc has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of -79.10 and a beta of -0.38.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Barclays increased their target price on Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Chewy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 72,055 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $3,432,700.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $1,675,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,226,086 shares of company stock worth $60,830,490. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.