Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 41,883 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,883 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $25,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Total by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Total by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Total stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.09, a PEG ratio of 122.56 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

