Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115,519 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $25,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,775 shares of company stock worth $16,487,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

FIS stock opened at $143.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.83. The company has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,798.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

