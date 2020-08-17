Jennison Associates LLC Has $27.68 Million Stock Holdings in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 178.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,161 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.60% of Phreesia worth $27,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,618.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $355,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,542 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,337. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

PHR stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -2.78.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.92 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.