Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,157 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.19% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $23,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,004,000 after purchasing an additional 581,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 283,112 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 168.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,368,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,499,000 after purchasing an additional 857,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 128,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $32.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 364.48 and a beta of 0.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

