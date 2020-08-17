Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 199,639 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,639 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.82% of PNM Resources worth $25,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 70,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 357,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after buying an additional 93,516 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $44.80 on Monday. PNM Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.