Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $88.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAR. Citigroup upped their price target on Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised shares of Marriott International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.04.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,931,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369,482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 701.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,576 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $109,145,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $82,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.