Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $88.00.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAR. Citigroup upped their price target on Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised shares of Marriott International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.04.
Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.56.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,931,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369,482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 701.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,576 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $109,145,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $82,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
Recommended Story: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.