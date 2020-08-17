Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jamf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

JAMF traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,543. Jamf has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

