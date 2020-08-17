Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Get Jamf alerts:

NASDAQ JAMF traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.34. 5,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jamf has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.