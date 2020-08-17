Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JAMF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

NASDAQ JAMF traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $36.34. 5,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,543. Jamf has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

