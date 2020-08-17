Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s previous close.

JAMF has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

NASDAQ:JAMF traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $36.34. 5,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Jamf has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

