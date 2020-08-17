Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “market outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JAMF. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jamf has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

