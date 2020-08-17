iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.29 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $126.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

