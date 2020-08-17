iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,097 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $64.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

