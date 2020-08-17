IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Cut to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA lowered shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $20.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IQ. BidaskClub raised IQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered IQIYI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered IQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of IQIYI stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. IQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a negative net margin of 38.37%. Analysts expect that IQIYI will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in IQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in IQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in IQIYI by 213.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in IQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

