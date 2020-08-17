Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Obseva (OBSV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Obseva (NASDAQ: OBSV) in the last few weeks:

8/14/2020 – Obseva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Obseva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

8/8/2020 – Obseva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

8/7/2020 – Obseva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

7/9/2020 – Obseva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

7/7/2020 – Obseva had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Obseva was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

7/6/2020 – Obseva was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

7/1/2020 – Obseva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Obseva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Obseva SA has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Obseva SA will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Obseva by 531.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Obseva by 52.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Obseva during the first quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Obseva by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Obseva by 189.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

