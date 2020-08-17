Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Obseva (OBSV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Obseva (NASDAQ: OBSV) in the last few weeks:
- 8/14/2020 – Obseva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/13/2020 – Obseva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “
- 8/8/2020 – Obseva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “
- 8/7/2020 – Obseva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “
- 7/9/2020 – Obseva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “
- 7/7/2020 – Obseva had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2020 – Obseva was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.
- 7/6/2020 – Obseva was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.
- 7/1/2020 – Obseva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/1/2020 – Obseva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OBSV stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Obseva SA has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $10.35.
Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Obseva SA will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.
ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.
Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Obseva SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.