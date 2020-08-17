Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a $0.60 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INUV. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inuvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $0.50 on Friday. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.11.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inuvo stock. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.64% of Inuvo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.