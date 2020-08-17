Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

ITCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.17.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.81. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

